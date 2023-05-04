hero : “Girlfriend of Walmart Shooting Victim in Lauderdale Lakes Shares His Heroic Story”

Girlfriend of Man Killed in Walmart Shooting Speaks Out

The Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, was the site of a fatal shooting on Tuesday afternoon. 42-year-old Thierry Bastien was fatally gunned down when he stepped up to save a stranger who was being attacked. The incident has left his girlfriend, Makia Ford, devastated. She witnessed the horrific moments unfold just feet away from their child.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Tironie Sterling, was an off-duty employee at Walmart. He arrived at the store and began beating up a woman who also worked there. That’s when Bastien intervened.

Ford said she begged Sterling not to shoot her boyfriend, but he shot him in the chest, back, and leg. The image of her boyfriend’s final moments is still fresh in her mind.

“It’s something you can never forget. It’s a day I’ll never forget for the rest of my life, as long as I live,” Ford said.

Bastien tackled Sterling, but that decision turned deadly. Sterling took out a gun and shot Bastien several times, all while their 4-month baby and two young family members watched in horror. Sterling was able to get away but was later arrested.

Ford said her boyfriend was a good man who loved to cook and spend time with his children. “He was all about his family, everything was his family,” she said.

Now, she’s forced to raise their young child alone, but Ford said she plans to tell her son of the loving man his father was.

“He went out as a hero because he was just trying to save the lady from her boyfriend beating on her,” Ford said.

Sterling’s bond was denied, and he remains behind bars. A GoFundMe was created to help pay for Bastien’s burial arrangements.

The incident has left a community in mourning and has highlighted the dangers of gun violence in America. It’s a tragedy that has affected multiple families and has left a child without a father. The Walmart shooting is a reminder that even in a place where people go to buy everyday items, violence can occur. It’s important for individuals to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings to prevent future tragedies like this from happening.

