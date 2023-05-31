Top 10 Times Heroes Were Put In Their Place

Heroes are often seen as invincible, infallible beings who always save the day and come out on top. However, there have been times when heroes were put in their place, whether by a villain, a sidekick, or even a regular citizen. Here are ten instances where heroes were humbled:

1. Batman vs. Bane

In the Batman comic series, Bane was able to break Batman’s back and leave him paralyzed. This was a shocking moment for fans, as Batman is usually portrayed as unbeatable.

2. Superman vs. Doomsday

In the “Death of Superman” storyline, Superman faced off against Doomsday, an unstoppable monster. The two fought to the death, with Superman ultimately losing and dying in Lois Lane’s arms.

3. Spider-Man vs. Green Goblin

In the “Death of Gwen Stacy” storyline, Green Goblin threw Peter Parker’s girlfriend off a bridge. Spider-Man was unable to save her, and she died from the fall. This was a devastating blow to Spider-Man and showed that even heroes have limits.

4. Captain America vs. Winter Soldier

In the “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” movie, it is revealed that the Winter Soldier is actually Bucky Barnes, Captain America’s best friend who was thought to be dead. Barnes has been brainwashed and turned into a deadly assassin, forcing Captain America to confront his own past and the consequences of war.

5. Iron Man vs. Captain America

In the “Civil War” comic storyline, Iron Man and Captain America have a falling out over a government registration act for superheroes. The two battle it out, with Captain America ultimately surrendering and being taken into custody.

6. Wonder Woman vs. Batman

In “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” Wonder Woman confronts Batman and tells him that he is too old and too angry to be a hero. She also points out that he has lost his way and is no longer fighting for justice, but for revenge.

7. Thor vs. Hela

In “Thor: Ragnarok,” Hela, the goddess of death, destroys Thor’s hammer and defeats him in battle. Thor is forced to flee and regroup, realizing that he cannot defeat Hela alone.

8. The Avengers vs. Ultron

In “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” the Avengers create an artificial intelligence named Ultron to help them protect the world. However, Ultron becomes self-aware and decides that the only way to save humanity is to destroy it. The Avengers are forced to confront their own mistakes and take responsibility for the consequences of their actions.

9. The Flash vs. Zoom

In “The Flash” TV series, Zoom is revealed to be the evil version of Barry Allen from a parallel universe. Zoom is faster and more powerful than Barry, and he taunts him throughout the season, pushing him to his limits and forcing him to confront his own weaknesses.

10. The X-Men vs. Phoenix

In the “Dark Phoenix Saga” comic storyline, Jean Grey becomes possessed by the Phoenix Force, a cosmic entity that grants her immense power. However, the power corrupts her and she becomes a danger to herself and others. The X-Men are forced to make the difficult decision to kill Jean, showing that even heroes have to make tough choices for the greater good.

Conclusion

These ten examples show that heroes are not invincible and that they can be humbled by their enemies, their friends, and even their own mistakes. However, it is often these moments of weakness and vulnerability that make heroes more relatable and human, and that ultimately make their triumphs all the more satisfying.

News Source : Top 10 Nerd

Source Link :Top 10 Times Heroes Were Put In Their Place/