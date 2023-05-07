“Heroic mother shields son from shooter” Today : Mother Dies Shielding Son and Girl with No Face; Heroic Shooter Discovered

Heroic shooting victim sacrificed her life to protect son and girl with disfigured face

Steven Spainhouer, a hero bystander, witnessed the horrific aftermath of a shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets shopping mall in Texas. The gunman had killed eight people before being confronted and taken down. Spainhouer described the scene as chaotic, with people scrambling to find safety and the sound of gunshots echoing through the mall. Despite the danger, he bravely assisted the police in locating the shooter and securing the area. His quick thinking and bravery undoubtedly helped save lives and bring an end to the deadly rampage.

