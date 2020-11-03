Heroina Qelaj Death –Dead-Obituaries : Heroina Qelaj has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our daughter, sister, cousin and friend, Heroina Qelaj. Many knew her as Rina, such a sweet loving girl. Our beautiful 23 year old butterfly . She was so brave and ready to take on the world. She always sought out a dream and went for it, nothing would stop her from living life to the fullest. Everytime she walked in the room it lit up and put smiles on everyone’s face.

Rina recently moved to Puerto Rico to follow her dreams of becoming the best personal trainer as well as starting her own fitness clothing line. She was also working on a juice company and starting to get certified in homeschooling. She said she was her happiest here on the beach. Back home in NY she was also a personal trainer and loved meeting new people and helping them become healthier. She Always tried to find the good in a bad situation, didn’t like negativity and made sure everyone stayed positive even in the toughest times. As the kids say now a days, she always had “good vibes.” She loved life and wanted to explore the world one day.

On the night of October 31st, 2020, tragedy struck. Heroina had a terrible accident which cut her life short, breaking the hearts of many of her loved ones.

Our hearts truly hurt internalizing this news, Rina had a beautiful soul and a beautiful smile, she was an amazing person, she is now watching over all of us, until we see you again my sweet rina, may you Rest In Peace.