“Herring salad recipe”: Creating a Delicious Herring Salad: A Step-by-Step Guide

Food has a unique ability to transport us back in time and evoke cherished memories. For Patricia Mendelson, a resident of Hampstead, London, Gogo’s herring salad is one such dish that holds a special place in her heart. As a child, Gogo was her family’s cook and housekeeper, and this salad was a staple at Christmas and dinner parties. Today, Patricia continues to make and enjoy this salad, which reminds her of happy times from the past.

To recreate Gogo’s herring salad, you will need the following ingredients:

4-6 medium potatoes

1 jar of rollmops (pickled herring)

1 large, cooked beetroot

1 onion

Sweet and sour cucumbers (in a jar, or pickle your own with vinegar and sugar)

400-600g (2-3 large) firm eating apples

For the dressing, you will need:

White wine vinegar

Mild olive oil

½ tsp caster sugar

Salt and pepper

To start, boil the potatoes with the skin on until they are tender. Once cooked, let them cool and cut them into small chunks. Drain the rollmops and cut them into bite-sized pieces. Dice the cooked beetroot and onion. Slice the sweet and sour cucumbers into thin rounds. Lastly, peel and dice the apples.

In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, rollmops, beetroot, onion, cucumbers, and apples. Toss everything together gently, taking care not to mash the potatoes.

To make the dressing, mix together the white wine vinegar, mild olive oil, caster sugar, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Whisk until the sugar is dissolved and the ingredients are well combined.

Pour the dressing over the salad and toss it gently to coat everything evenly. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed. Cover the bowl with cling film and refrigerate for at least an hour before serving.

This herring salad is a perfect appetizer or side dish for any occasion. It has a delightful blend of sweet, sour, and savory flavors that will satisfy your taste buds. The pickled herring adds a tangy, briny note, while the apples and sweet and sour cucumbers provide a refreshing crunch. The dressing ties everything together and adds a subtle sweetness to the salad.

For Patricia, making and eating this salad is more than just a culinary experience. It’s a way to connect with her past and honor the memory of Gogo, who was an important part of her childhood. This salad has been passed down through generations of her family and continues to bring joy and nostalgia to everyone who tastes it.

In conclusion, Gogo’s herring salad is a simple yet delicious recipe that has stood the test of time. It’s a testament to the power of food to evoke emotions and memories, and to bring people together. Whether you make it for a holiday gathering or a weeknight dinner, this salad is sure to become a family favorite.

