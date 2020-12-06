Herschel Turner Death -Dead :Moline Acres Police Sgt. Herschel Turner has Died .

By | December 6, 2020
Moline Acres Police Sgt. Herschel Turner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

FBI StLouis @FBIStLouis Our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Moline Acres Police Sgt. Herschel Turner, who died in the #LineOfDuty from injuries during a traffic stop. He served 22 years in law enforcement and leaves behind his wife and three daughters.

