Herschel Turner Death -Dead :Moline Acres Police Sgt. Herschel Turner has Died .
Moline Acres Police Sgt. Herschel Turner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
Our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Moline Acres Police Sgt. Herschel Turner, who died in the #LineOfDuty from injuries during a traffic stop. He served 22 years in law enforcement and leaves behind his wife and three daughters. pic.twitter.com/XUyos9EaKG
— FBI StLouis (@FBIStLouis) December 6, 2020
