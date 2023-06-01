Hershey Stadium Bag Policy : Everything You Need to Know About Hershey Stadium’s Bag Policy

A Comprehensive Guide to Hershey Stadium’s Bag Policy

Hershey Stadium Bag Policy: Keeping Fans Safe and Secure

Heading 1: Introduction

Hershey Stadium is a popular destination for sports fans and concert-goers alike. As one of the premier venues in the country, it’s important that the safety and security of all attendees is a top priority. That’s why Hershey Stadium has implemented a strict bag policy that ensures everyone can enjoy their experience without worrying about potential threats.

Heading 2: What is the Hershey Stadium Bag Policy?

The Hershey Stadium Bag Policy limits the size and types of bags that can be brought into the venue. Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and cannot exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″. Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap, can be brought into the stadium along with one of the clear bags. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

Heading 3: Why was the Policy Implemented?

The Hershey Stadium Bag Policy was implemented to ensure the safety and security of all attendees. With the rise of security threats at large events, it’s important to take extra precautions to prevent any potential dangers. The policy helps to reduce the risk of unauthorized items being brought into the stadium and provides a clear view of the contents of each bag, making it easier for security personnel to identify any prohibited items.

Heading 4: What Items are Prohibited?

In addition to the bag policy, Hershey Stadium also prohibits certain items from being brought into the venue. These items include:

Weapons of any kind, including firearms, knives, and pepper spray

Illegal drugs or substances

Alcoholic beverages not purchased at the stadium

Glass containers

Outside food and beverages

Laser pointers

Selfie sticks

Professional cameras or video equipment

Drones

Heading 5: Tips for Complying with the Policy

To ensure a smooth and stress-free experience at Hershey Stadium, it’s important to follow the bag policy. Here are a few tips to help you comply:

Purchase a clear bag that meets the size requirements before arriving at the stadium.

Pack only essential items in your bag to minimize the time spent at security checkpoints.

Arrive early to allow time for bag inspection and security checks.

Leave prohibited items at home or in your vehicle.

Be patient and cooperative with security personnel.

Heading 6: Benefits of the Bag Policy

While the Hershey Stadium Bag Policy may seem like an inconvenience to some, it provides several benefits that enhance the overall experience for all attendees. These benefits include:

Improved safety and security for all attendees.

Faster and more efficient security checks.

Reduced risk of lost or stolen items.

Clearer view of the contents of each bag, making it easier to find items when needed.

A more streamlined experience for attendees, allowing them to focus on the event instead of worrying about their belongings.

Heading 7: Conclusion

The Hershey Stadium Bag Policy is a necessary measure to ensure the safety and security of all attendees. By complying with the policy and leaving prohibited items at home, fans can enjoy their experience without worry or distraction. The policy provides a more streamlined and efficient experience for all, allowing attendees to focus on the event and create lasting memories.

——————–

Q: What is the Hershey Stadium Bag Policy?

A: The Hershey Stadium Bag Policy is a set of guidelines that outlines the types and sizes of bags that are allowed into the stadium.

Q: What types of bags are allowed in Hershey Stadium?

A: Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”, or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag, or a small clutch bag no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” are allowed into Hershey Stadium.

Q: Are backpacks allowed in Hershey Stadium?

A: No, backpacks are not allowed in Hershey Stadium.

Q: Can I bring a diaper bag into Hershey Stadium?

A: Yes, diaper bags are allowed into Hershey Stadium, but they must be clear and not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”.

Q: Are there any exceptions to the Hershey Stadium Bag Policy?

A: Yes, there are exceptions for medical or childcare needs. You will need to contact Hershey Stadium in advance to make arrangements for these exceptions.

Q: What should I do if I have a prohibited bag with me when I arrive at Hershey Stadium?

A: You will not be allowed to bring prohibited bags into Hershey Stadium. You can either return the bag to your car or dispose of it in a trash can.

Q: Can I bring food or drinks into Hershey Stadium?

A: No, outside food or drinks are not allowed in Hershey Stadium.

Q: Can I bring a camera or binoculars into Hershey Stadium?

A: Yes, small cameras and binoculars are allowed into Hershey Stadium.

Q: Can I bring a seat cushion into Hershey Stadium?

A: Yes, seat cushions are allowed into Hershey Stadium as long as they do not have pockets or compartments.

Q: Does the Hershey Stadium Bag Policy apply to all events held at the stadium?

A: Yes, the Hershey Stadium Bag Policy applies to all events held at the stadium, including sporting events, concerts, and other performances.