Hewitt Dorothy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Hewitt Dorothy has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

It is with great sadness that I send out sincere condolences to former MLA Jim Hewitt and his family on the passing of his spouse Dorothy. Dorothy was a well loved friend to many in our community and will be missed greatly. RIP.Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.