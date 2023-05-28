Hezbollah Nasrallah.: Who is Threatening Whom and Why? Israel’s IDF and Hezbollah’s Nasrallah

Is Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Preparing to Overturn the Table in the Region?

Over the weekend, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah responded to threats from IDF chief-of-staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi and IDF intelligence chief Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva. The top Israeli military officials had warned Hezbollah of a conflagration if it pushed Israel too far. This came one day after Haliva said that Nasrallah might miscalculate his understanding of Israel and accidentally drag both sides into a larger conflict.

Hezbollah’s Recent Daring Moves

Hezbollah has been showing its readiness to pressure Israel more than in the past. In early April, Hezbollah allowed certain Palestinian terror groups to fire rockets on Israel from areas it controls. Besides these moves, Hezbollah has also initiated several clashes with IDF soldiers along the border who were working on completing the fence or marking the border. Hezbollah wants to show that it is still fighting Israel, and Nasrallah has increased the presence of Hezbollah operatives ordered by him, close to the Metullah border with Israel, even if in civilian clothes. Nasrallah has done this quietly, by erecting numerous new observation towers under the guise of the “Green without Borders” organization.

Nasrallah’s Public Rhetoric

Despite these moves, Nasrallah always wants to have the last word, at least in the public sphere of rhetoric. In his recent speech, he emphasized, “You are not the ones threatening war, it is us who do so.” He further said that “any wrong action in Palestine, Syria or Iran could lead to a major war.” The Hezbollah official stated that any war including all of Israel’s borders will have “hundreds of thousands of fighters participating in the campaign” and claimed that “the Israeli front is facing an ideological retreat, it is weak.

Nasrallah’s Misjudgment in 2006 Second Lebanon War

However, all of this ignores 15 years of Nasrallah history. As former IDF intelligence analysis chief Itai Brun previously told the Post, one of Nasrallah’s key moments in life was his misjudgment that led to the 2006 Second Lebanon War. According to Brun, Nasrallah really believed in 2006 that if he only attacked a small patrol of Israeli soldiers and only took a few bodies, that Israel would keep its response minimal to avoid war.

Nasrallah’s Gambling Against Israel

So when Nasrallah talks about his spider web metaphor for Israel – his idea that underneath Israel is a weak state which will eventually unravel like a series of flimsy webs – he may not fully believe his own public pronunciations. As well as he thinks that he understands Israelis and as much as he thought that maybe the IDF would really crack over the judicial overhaul debate, he quickly saw the IDF’s potential ferocity unleashed on six top Islamic Jihad leaders from May 9-13. So Nasrallah is gambling against Israel more than usual in the current climate, but he still may be far away from risking war.

Conclusion

Overall, Nasrallah’s recent moves suggest that Hezbollah is trying to show that it is still fighting Israel. However, Nasrallah’s history and recent misjudgments suggest that he may not fully believe his own public pronunciations and may not be willing to risk a full-blown war with Israel. Nasrallah’s recent rhetoric may be more of a bluff than a real threat to Israel.

Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Hezbollah’s Threats to Israel Nasrallah’s Role in Hezbollah’s Actions Israel’s Defense Against Hezbollah Hezbollah’s Motives for Threatening Israel

News Source : By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Source Link :Israel’s IDF and Hezbollah’s Nasrallah: Who is threatening whom and why?/