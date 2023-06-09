HFD purchases ballistic protection equipment for first responders

Harrisonburg Fire Department ballistic protection equipment : HFD Purchases Ballistic Protection Equipment for Hostile Incident Response

The Harrisonburg Fire Department has recently acquired 29 sets of ballistic protection equipment, as announced in a press release. This equipment is designed to protect firefighters who are also trained as EMTs and paramedics during hostile incidents. Each set consists of a vest, ballistic plates that can stop rifle rounds, and a helmet. The vest will be equipped with life-saving equipment to control bleeding, and each piece is adjustable to fit the wearer. The new equipment will be carried on the department’s fire engines, ladder truck, fire marshal, and command vehicles, allowing personnel to enter hostile scenes faster and provide timely medical care and rescue. HFD Deputy Chief Stephen Morris praised the addition of ballistic protection, which wasn’t available when he started his career 27 years ago, as necessary for all first responders. The HFD works closely with local law enforcement, including the Harrisonburg and James Madison University Police Departments, and has trained together annually for the last 10 years in preparedness to respond to active incidents. The acquisition of this equipment enhances their ability to provide a critical service to the community and reflects their ongoing commitment to the safety, health, and wellness of their personnel.

News Source : Daily News-Record

Ballistic Protection Equipment Lifesaving Responses HFD Purchases Protective Gear Emergency Preparedness