“hi-tech London”: Transforming London into the World’s Most Advanced Tech Hub

London and technology are two sides of the same coin. Last week, London was ranked the world’s most high-tech city, and the UK’s tech sector starts and ends with the lifeblood of London. As a tech entrepreneur, London and tech run through my veins. But there’s so much latent potential in this city waiting to be unleashed. It requires drive, leadership and vision – from a mayor who knows how to do it, and who has done it before.

As a technology entrepreneur, I have built a career making governments and the private sector work better for people through technology. I founded PUBLIC – a digital transformation agency which uses the power of technology to streamline public services. I have also supported fantastic socially-minded tech entrepreneurs, backing over forty leading UK tech startups solving social and public policy problems. I know first-hand how the amazing ideas, tools and technologies created by tech entrepreneurs can change the lives of people in London.

City Hall under my leadership will ensure tech solutions are embedded in everything we do. But we will also execute a clear plan of action to ensure London’s global leadership in technology.

First, digital services. I’ll use my experience as a technology entrepreneur to invest in modern public services that actually work for Londoners, including a single digital front door that you can use to access all local services and reduce your cost of living. No more clunky log-ins, forgotten passwords, or simply local services that don’t work. I’ll make public services seamless.

Second, data. Local authorities, healthcare, and police need to be supported to open datasets for secure sharing. But done right, this data could be used to build predictive models to allow us to provide more targeted and proactive services. Think how we could use data better to recognise and support vulnerable citizens at risk of rough-sleeping, or to provide more rounded support to children in care. But bigger than that, I want London to become the biggest sharer of open city data in the world. Providing access to open datasets for traffic, planning, pollution, healthcare, and lots more. It would offer secure environments for civic-minded technologists to use this open data to develop new services to improve the lives of Londoners.

Third, AI. Simply put, I want London to be the globally leading capital for AI. We have thousands of technologists, data scientists and AI entrepreneurs already here. And I want to support this with a City Hall that actively champions and invests in the sector. I would introduce a Chief AI Officer, reporting to the Chief Digital Officer, to drive AI adoption across councils, the police, GLA and fire services. The Chief AI Officer would be responsible for ensuring ethical standards are applied. They would also chair an AI Committee for London – a group of the world’s leading AI technologists, entrepreneurs and scientists. This group would be at the heart of London’s AI approach, and would ensure we lead the way in the responsible, safe and ethical use of AI across the city.

Through innovation and adopting the technologies of tomorrow, London can thrive for years to come. But that won’t happen on its own. We need to do so much more to unleash the latent potential of our city and its people. As your Mayor, I will make that happen.

