Hib infection.: What Parents and Teachers Should Know About the Death of Detroit Kindergartner Jimari Williams from Hib Infection, According to Autopsy Results

After the tragic death of Jimari Williams, a kindergarten student at Marcus Garvey Academy in Detroit, who died on April 26 following an outbreak of illnesses, the cause of his death has finally been revealed. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Williams’ death was due to Waterhouse-Friderichsen Syndrome caused by Haemophilus influenzae beta (Hib). However, state officials did not release the autopsy result sooner, and it took a Freedom of Information Act request by a journalist to reveal it to the public.

The Hib bacteria is a respiratory bacteria that can be transmitted through the air in the same way as airborne viruses like SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. Hib disease can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, bacteremia, meningitis, cellulitis, ear infections, and abscesses around the sac containing the heart, especially in people who are immunocompromised or have underlying conditions. After the development of Hib conjugate vaccines, Hib disease became increasingly rare. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, Hib vaccination rates in children have dropped considerably.

Moreover, the CDC estimates that over 96 percent of US children (more than 65 million) have had COVID-19 at least once. The disease is known to potentially damage all organ systems, including the immune system, making those who have had COVID-19 more likely to get seriously ill from other pathogens.

Jimari’s death and the official cover-up show that after three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has all but abandoned what was once known as “public health.” The example of Jimari Williams shows how the population will be treated by the capitalist state and media from now on: Workers and children will get sick and die at school and work, and nothing will be done. Causes of death will not even be identified. No one will be told what is happening. Reporting will be suppressed. And when another pandemic emerges, which scientists warn is increasingly likely as climate change deepens, there will be no attempt to stop it. Nothing at all will be done to save lives.

To take control of the situation in the schools, stop the spread of diseases, and save lives, teachers and school workers must link up with parents and students by building Educators Rank-and-File Safety Committees in every school. These committees should work with trusted scientists to monitor the spread of diseases in the schools, inform parents and the community about outbreaks, and shut down schools when they deem conditions to be unsafe.

In conclusion, the tragic death of Jimari Williams highlights the importance of maintaining public health and safety measures, especially during a pandemic. It is crucial for the state and media to be transparent and accountable in reporting outbreaks and causes of death. Teachers, school workers, parents, and students must work together to build Educators Rank-and-File Safety Committees to monitor and control the spread of diseases in schools. It is only through collective action that we can ensure the safety and well-being of our communities.

