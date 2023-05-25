“Hibachi Garlic Butter Recipe”: A Professional Hibachi Chef’s Recipe for Garlic Butter!

Garlic Butter Recipe from a Professional Hibachi Chef!

Garlic butter is a versatile ingredient that can elevate the flavor of any dish. Whether it’s used to sauté vegetables, sear meats or spread on bread, garlic butter is a staple in any chef’s kitchen. Here is a recipe for garlic butter from a professional hibachi chef that is sure to impress.

Ingredients:

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon sake

1 tablespoon mirin

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

In a medium-sized bowl, mix the softened butter with the minced garlic until well combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, sake, mirin, sugar, cornstarch, and black pepper until smooth. Add the soy sauce mixture to the garlic butter and stir until well combined. The cornstarch will help thicken the mixture as it cooks. Transfer the garlic butter to a small saucepan and heat over medium heat. Stir occasionally until the butter has melted and the mixture is hot. Remove the garlic butter from the heat and allow it to cool to room temperature before using it in your favorite dishes.

Tips:

For best results, use unsalted butter in this recipe. This will give you more control over the saltiness of the final product.

If you don’t have sake or mirin on hand, you can substitute with dry sherry or white wine.

If you prefer a smoother texture, you can strain the garlic butter through a fine-mesh sieve before using it.

Garlic butter can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week. Simply reheat the butter in the microwave or on the stovetop before using.

Uses:

Now that you have a delicious garlic butter recipe, here are some ways you can use it in your cooking:

Spread it on bread for a quick and easy garlic bread

Toss it with pasta for a simple yet flavorful sauce

Use it to sauté vegetables like broccoli or asparagus

Top grilled steak or chicken with a dollop of garlic butter

Brush it on grilled corn on the cob for a tasty side dish

Conclusion:

Garlic butter is a versatile ingredient that can take your cooking to the next level. This recipe from a professional hibachi chef is easy to make and packed with flavor. Use it in your favorite dishes and get ready to impress your family and friends with your culinary skills!

