“Hibachi Garlic Butter Recipe”: A Professional Hibachi Chef’s Recipe for Garlic Butter!

Garlic Butter Recipe from a Professional Hibachi Chef!
Garlic butter is a versatile ingredient that can elevate the flavor of any dish. Whether it’s used to sauté vegetables, sear meats or spread on bread, garlic butter is a staple in any chef’s kitchen. Here is a recipe for garlic butter from a professional hibachi chef that is sure to impress.
Ingredients:
- 1 stick unsalted butter, softened
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon sake
- 1 tablespoon mirin
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions:
- In a medium-sized bowl, mix the softened butter with the minced garlic until well combined.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, sake, mirin, sugar, cornstarch, and black pepper until smooth.
- Add the soy sauce mixture to the garlic butter and stir until well combined. The cornstarch will help thicken the mixture as it cooks.
- Transfer the garlic butter to a small saucepan and heat over medium heat. Stir occasionally until the butter has melted and the mixture is hot.
- Remove the garlic butter from the heat and allow it to cool to room temperature before using it in your favorite dishes.
Tips:
- For best results, use unsalted butter in this recipe. This will give you more control over the saltiness of the final product.
- If you don’t have sake or mirin on hand, you can substitute with dry sherry or white wine.
- If you prefer a smoother texture, you can strain the garlic butter through a fine-mesh sieve before using it.
- Garlic butter can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week. Simply reheat the butter in the microwave or on the stovetop before using.
Uses:
Now that you have a delicious garlic butter recipe, here are some ways you can use it in your cooking:
- Spread it on bread for a quick and easy garlic bread
- Toss it with pasta for a simple yet flavorful sauce
- Use it to sauté vegetables like broccoli or asparagus
- Top grilled steak or chicken with a dollop of garlic butter
- Brush it on grilled corn on the cob for a tasty side dish
Conclusion:
Garlic butter is a versatile ingredient that can take your cooking to the next level. This recipe from a professional hibachi chef is easy to make and packed with flavor. Use it in your favorite dishes and get ready to impress your family and friends with your culinary skills!
- Hibachi Garlic Butter Recipe
- Japanese Garlic Butter Recipe
- Garlic Butter Sauce for Hibachi
- Hibachi Style Garlic Butter Shrimp
- Garlic Butter Fried Rice Recipe
News Source : Back-Yard Hibachi
Source Link :Garlic Butter Recipe from a Professional Hibachi Chef!/