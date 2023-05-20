hidden obesity symptoms: Don’t Ignore These Symptoms – You Could Have Hidden Obesity

As soon as we take a look around us, it becomes evident that obesity has become a major problem in today’s society. General Surgery Specialist Dr. Instructor Member Yalçın Burak Kara has recently drawn attention to this issue, highlighting the eating habits that lead to obesity.

According to Dr. Instructor Member Kara, obesity refers to the state of excess weight that occurs as a result of an imbalance between energy intake and energy expenditure. This means that when one consumes more calories than they burn, they are more likely to become overweight or obese.

Obesity has become a global epidemic, affecting both developed and developing countries. In fact, it is estimated that over 650 million adults worldwide are obese, while another 1.9 billion are overweight. These alarming statistics show just how serious this issue has become.

One of the main causes of obesity is unhealthy eating habits. With the rise of fast food chains and the availability of processed foods, people are consuming more calories than ever before. These foods are often high in sugar, fat, and salt, which not only contribute to weight gain but also increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other health problems.

Another contributing factor to obesity is a sedentary lifestyle. In today’s digital age, people are spending more time sitting in front of screens, whether it be for work or leisure. This lack of physical activity can lead to weight gain and a host of other health issues.

Dr. Instructor Member Kara warns that obesity is not just a cosmetic issue, but a serious health problem that can lead to a variety of complications. These include an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and some types of cancer. In addition, obesity can also have a negative impact on mental health, leading to depression and anxiety.

To combat this growing problem, Dr. Instructor Member Kara suggests adopting healthy eating habits and increasing physical activity. This can include eating more fruits and vegetables, choosing lean proteins, and reducing the consumption of processed foods and sugary drinks. Regular exercise, such as walking, swimming, or cycling, can also help to maintain a healthy weight and improve overall health.

In addition, Dr. Instructor Member Kara emphasizes the importance of seeking professional help if needed. This can include consulting with a nutritionist or dietitian, as well as seeking medical treatment if obesity has already caused health problems.

As we mark the 20 May European Obesity Day, it is important to remember that obesity is a serious problem that requires action. By making small changes to our lifestyle and seeking professional help if needed, we can tackle this issue and improve our overall health and well-being.

