“hide Instagram online status”: Step-by-Step Guide: Concealing Your Instagram Online Status

How to Hide Your Instagram Online Status?

Instagram is currently one of the most used social media apps available. You can post stories, post images, upload movies and reels, share videos and do much more with the social networking site. In addition, users can browse the platform in search of information and communicate with each other through direct messages.

Instagram’s parent company, Meta, also owns Facebook and WhatsApp, and would like to provide a consistent experience for its customers across all its platforms. In contrast, Instagram features an update function analogous to WhatsApp status. When chatting or following someone, you can check if they are currently online or not.

Although this might be advantageous for some people, others may not want to convey the fact that they are now online. People have a variety of reasons why they don’t want to disclose their activity level to others. Regardless of the cause, you’ll be glad to know that Instagram gives you the option to hide your activity status. Let’s take a look at the different ways you can hide your online status on Instagram while still using the platform in this article.

How to Hide Your Instagram Online Status?

Always check that the Instagram app on your mobile device is running the latest available version before posting photos or videos. Once you have done so, continue with the steps below.

Step 1: Open Instagram on your Android or iOS smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on your profile in the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Tap on the hamburger icon located at the top right corner.

Step 4: Open Settings.

Step 5: Select the Privacy option.

Step 6: Locate the Activity Status tab and tap on it after scrolling down a bit.

Step 7: Now there are two options: Show activity status and Show when active together. The latter is for chats, so if you’ve already started a conversation (in chat) with someone you follow, you’ll be able to see if they’re online in that chat. The first will completely disable or enable your activity state. Disable the first selection. The second option will be automatically disabled when the first options are disabled.

This is how you can quickly turn off your Instagram online status.

In conclusion, hiding your online status on Instagram can be done in a few simple steps. Whether you want to avoid unwanted messages or just don’t want to let others know when you’re online, Instagram provides an easy solution to protect your privacy. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily enable or disable your activity status on Instagram, giving you more control over your online presence.

Source Link :How to hide your Instagram online status? [Step-by-Step Guide]/

Instagram online status How to hide online status on Instagram Instagram privacy settings Social media privacy Instagram activity status