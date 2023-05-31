“High blood pressure headache”: Don’t Ignore Symptoms of High Blood Pressure Headache, It Can Be Dangerous! | उच्च रक्तचाप के संकेतों को नज़रअंदाज़ न करें, यह खतरनाक हो सकता है!

Do Not Ignore Symptoms of High Blood Pressure (BP)

High BP, also known as hypertension, is a growing problem even among young adults. It is a condition that can be life-threatening, and symptoms should not be ignored. Many of us tend to ignore the signs of hypertension, thinking they are just minor issues. However, neglecting your health can put your life at risk.

According to a report, almost 58% of people are unaware that they are suffering from high BP. This makes them vulnerable to this silent killer disease. Let’s take a look at some of the symptoms of high BP that you should not ignore.

Symptoms of High BP to Watch Out For

Constant Headaches

If you have been experiencing headaches for several days, it could be a sign of high BP. When your BP increases, the pressure created can cause a throbbing sensation in your head. The rapid blood flow and increased heart rate can also lead to headaches in any part of the head.

Shortness of Breath

You may have noticed that even young people tend to breathe heavily while climbing stairs. This is a symptom of high BP. If you experience shortness of breath while climbing stairs or doing light physical activity, you should consult a doctor. This happens because the function of your heart is compromised.

Nosebleeds

If you notice blood coming out of your nose, do not take it lightly. When BP rises, the flow of blood becomes intense, and the thin membrane inside your nose can rupture, causing nosebleeds.

It is essential to understand that hypertension is a severe condition that can lead to other complications like heart disease, kidney failure, stroke, etc. Therefore, it is crucial to keep a check on your BP levels regularly.

