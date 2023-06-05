“high-calorie breakfast foods”: Top Three Breakfast Foods to Steer Clear of When Attempting to Shed Pounds

Ultra-Processed Foods to Avoid for Breakfast to Help with Weight Loss

When it comes to weight loss, what you eat for breakfast can play a significant role. Professor Tim Spector from King’s College London recently highlighted that croissants, cereals, and white toasts are ultra-processed foods that should be avoided in the morning. These foods contain a high number of additives, preservatives, and artificial flavors, making them unhealthy choices for those looking to lose weight. Cutting these foods from breakfast can reduce a person’s daily ultra-processed food intake by a third.

Other breakfast foods and drinks that should be avoided by those trying to lose weight are flavoured yoghurts and sugary drinks like fruit juice. Instead, natural yoghurt and nuts are recommended in the morning. Beans or mushrooms on sourdough bread or a spinach omelette are also excellent choices.

Ultra-processed foods are those that have not been made at home using natural ingredients and usually contain many additives. According to the British Heart Foundation, these foods typically have five or more ingredients and include preservatives, emulsifiers, sweeteners, and artificial colors and flavors. Breakfast cereals and packaged bread are considered ultra-processed because they often have extra ingredients added during production, such as emulsifiers, sweeteners, and artificial colors and flavors.

To lose weight, it is essential to choose healthy breakfast options. Healthline recommends 13 healthy breakfast foods that can aid in weight loss, including eggs, bananas, natural yoghurt, smoothies, berries, grapefruits, coffee, kiwis, green tea, chia seeds, oatmeal, flaxseeds, and nuts. These foods are all natural and have a high nutrient content, making them excellent choices for those looking to lose weight.

Skipping breakfast entirely is also an option for those looking to lose weight. However, it is important to note that breakfast is essential for providing energy and nutrients needed for the day. Skipping breakfast can lead to overeating later in the day, which can hinder weight loss efforts.

In conclusion, choosing healthy breakfast options is crucial for weight loss. Ultra-processed foods, such as croissants, cereals, and white toasts, should be avoided. Natural options like eggs, bananas, natural yoghurt, smoothies, berries, grapefruits, coffee, kiwis, green tea, chia seeds, oatmeal, flaxseeds, and nuts are excellent choices. Skipping breakfast entirely is also an option, but it is crucial to ensure that the body is still receiving the necessary nutrients and energy for the day.

