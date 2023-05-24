“High Desert State Prison Investigating Homicide of Inmate Jeffrey Concepcion”

Jeffrey Concepcion – focus keyword: homicide investigation at High Desert State Prison : California Department of Corrections Investigating Homicide of Jeffrey Concepcion at High Desert State Prison, Two Inmates Suspected in Attack

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is investigating a homicide at High Desert State Prison, where an inmate named Jeffrey Concepcion was allegedly attacked by Brandon Martinez and Pedro Ayon, both of whom were subsequently placed in restricted housing. Despite prison staff intervening and taking Concepcion to emergency services, he was pronounced dead shortly after. Concepcion had been in the custody of the CDCR since 1999 and was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, second-degree robbery, and attempted second-degree murder. Martinez and Ayon, meanwhile, had been serving lengthy sentences for a variety of serious crimes.

News Source : Jose Fabian

