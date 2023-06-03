“High-maintenance girlfriend”: 5 Irritating Habits of a Gorgeous Girlfriend That Men Can’t Stand

Why Some Men Choose Not to Date Beauties

It is a common belief that every man desires a beautiful woman as his partner, but this is not always the case. Many men prefer a woman who is not stunningly beautiful as their life partner. This is because there are certain things in a relationship with a beauty that can be annoying and frustrating for some men. Here are the top 5 reasons why some men choose not to date beauties:

1. Beauties Often Have Unrealistic Expectations

It is rare to find a woman of model appearance who also has a prestigious position and a highly paid profession. Many beauties believe that a man should earn money and pay for her life. This expectation can be overwhelming for some men, who do not want to be in the role of a wallet. While they may be willing to provide for their partner, they do not want to be taken advantage of or feel like they are being used for their money.

2. Beauties are Not Always Domestic

Another common frustration for men dating beauties is that they rarely know how to cook or do housework. Many beauties demand to order food in a restaurant and hire a housekeeper. This can be frustrating for men who want to come home to a clean house and a home-cooked meal. Instead, they have to work day and night to provide their partner with a proper standard of living, forgetting about their own needs and desires.

3. Trust is an Issue

Many men fear that their girlfriend’s feelings are not sincere and that they will “melt in the air” as soon as they see a better option. This lack of trust can be a significant hurdle in any relationship. The constant fear that their partner will leave them for someone else can be exhausting and emotionally draining. It can also prevent men from fully opening up and investing in the relationship.

4. Beauties Can Look Very Different Without Makeup

Many beauties look very different without makeup, which can be a shock to some men. While they may be attracted to their partner’s physical appearance, they may not be aware of how different their partner can look without makeup. This can lead to disappointment and a feeling of being deceived. It can also highlight the superficial nature of the relationship.

5. Jealousy is Ever-Present

Finally, men dating beauties will constantly have to experience a feeling of jealousy, as other men will be attracted to their partner and show signs of attention. This can be stressful and emotionally exhausting. It can also cause tension in the relationship and lead to arguments and fights.

In conclusion, while many men may initially desire a beautiful woman as their partner, there are certain things that can be frustrating and annoying in a relationship with a beauty. From unrealistic expectations to a lack of domestic skills, trust issues, and jealousy, there are many reasons why some men choose not to date beauties. It is important for men to find a partner who shares their values and desires, rather than simply being attracted to their physical appearance.

High Maintenance Insecurity Neediness Materialism Jealousy

