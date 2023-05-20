“High platelet count symptoms”: When should I be concerned about high platelet count and what are the signs to look out for?

What are the symptoms of a high platelet count and when should I seek medical attention?

Platelets are the smallest blood cells that help in the clotting of blood. A high platelet count, also known as thrombocytosis, can cause various symptoms and health complications. In this article, we will discuss the symptoms of a high platelet count and when you should seek medical attention.

What is a high platelet count?

A high platelet count occurs when the number of platelets in your blood is higher than the normal range. The normal range of platelet count is between 150,000 and 450,000 platelets per microliter of blood. A platelet count above 450,000 is considered high.

What are the symptoms of a high platelet count?

In most cases, a high platelet count doesn’t cause any symptoms and is detected during a routine blood test. However, in some cases, a high platelet count can cause the following symptoms:

1. Blood clots:

A high platelet count can increase the risk of blood clots in the arteries or veins, leading to serious health complications. Blood clots can cause symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, leg pain, and swelling, among others.

2. Bleeding:

A high platelet count can also increase the risk of bleeding, especially in the stomach and intestines. Bleeding can cause symptoms such as black or tarry stools, vomiting blood, and abdominal pain.

3. Headaches:

Some people with a high platelet count may experience headaches, dizziness, and weakness. These symptoms occur when the platelets clump together and block the blood vessels in the brain.

4. Numbness and tingling:

A high platelet count can also cause numbness and tingling in the hands and feet. This occurs when the platelets block the blood vessels that supply oxygen and nutrients to the nerves.

When should I seek medical attention?

If you experience any of the above symptoms, you should seek medical attention immediately. A high platelet count can lead to serious health complications, such as stroke, heart attack, or pulmonary embolism. It’s essential to get an accurate diagnosis and treatment as soon as possible.

Your doctor may recommend a blood test to confirm a high platelet count. They may also order additional tests, such as a bone marrow biopsy, to determine the underlying cause of thrombocytosis. Depending on the cause, your doctor may prescribe medication or recommend lifestyle changes to manage your platelet count.

Conclusion

A high platelet count can cause various symptoms and health complications. If you experience any of the above symptoms, you should seek medical attention immediately. It’s essential to get an accurate diagnosis and treatment as soon as possible to prevent serious health complications. Remember to have regular check-ups and blood tests to monitor your platelet count and overall health.

1. Thrombocytosis

2. Blood clotting disorders

3. Abnormal bleeding

4. Primary and secondary thrombocythemia

5. Platelet function disorders

News Source : Health·WHYS

Source Link :What are the symptoms of a high platelet count and when should I seek medical attention?/