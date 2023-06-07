High Protein Instant Breakfast Recipe: Protein-Packed Breakfast Recipe for Thyroid/PCOS Diets for Weight Loss

High Protein Instant Breakfast Recipe – Thyroid/ PCOS Diet Recipes To Lose Weight

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and it is important to start your day with a nutritious breakfast that will keep you energized throughout the day. For individuals with thyroid or PCOS, it is important to have a balanced diet that includes high protein foods. In this article, we will discuss a high protein instant breakfast recipe that is perfect for individuals with thyroid or PCOS who are looking to lose weight.

Ingredients

1 cup of rolled oats

1 cup of unsweetened almond milk

1 tablespoon of chia seeds

1 tablespoon of honey

1 tablespoon of unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1/4 cup of sliced almonds

1/4 cup of blueberries

Instructions

In a medium-sized bowl, mix together the rolled oats, almond milk, chia seeds, honey, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, and salt. Stir the mixture until everything is well combined. Place the bowl in the refrigerator and let it sit overnight. In the morning, take the bowl out of the refrigerator and give it a good stir. Top with sliced almonds and blueberries. Enjoy your high protein instant breakfast!

Why is this recipe good for individuals with thyroid or PCOS?

Individuals with thyroid or PCOS often have difficulty losing weight due to hormone imbalances. A high protein diet can help to regulate hormones and promote weight loss. This recipe is high in protein due to the rolled oats, chia seeds, and almonds. The blueberries provide antioxidants and fiber. The unsweetened cocoa powder adds a delicious chocolate flavor without the added sugar.

Variations

This recipe can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Here are some variations:

Swap out the almond milk for another type of milk, such as soy or coconut milk.

Add a scoop of protein powder for an extra protein boost.

Swap out the blueberries for another type of fruit, such as strawberries or raspberries.

Add a tablespoon of peanut butter for a delicious peanut butter chocolate flavor.

Conclusion

This high protein instant breakfast recipe is perfect for individuals with thyroid or PCOS who are looking to lose weight. It is easy to make and can be customized to suit your taste preferences. By starting your day with a nutritious breakfast, you will have the energy you need to tackle your day and reach your weight loss goals.

