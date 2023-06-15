High-risk sex offender Frederick Howard attempted to rape 18-year-old at Orange County hotel

Frederick Howard : High-risk sex offender Frederick Howard arrested for attempted rape at Orange County hotel

Frederick Howard, a 58-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record, has been charged with attempted sexual battery at a hotel in Orange County. Howard has spent nearly 36 years in and out of prison for various crimes, including aggravated assault, armed robbery, and battery on a first responder. He was released from jail a week ago after being held for 33 days for a carjacking, but charges were not filed in the case. Attorney Corey Cohen says it is unusual for the state attorney not to file charges within 30 days, especially in a case as serious as this. However, the case is not dismissed yet, and the state has six months to file charges. The prosecutor may have asked for additional time to file charges. The state attorney’s office is currently looking into this case.

News Source : Ashley Edlund

