High School Football player Cristian Navarro Death – Dead :Cristian Navarro Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 7, 2020
0 Comment

High School Football player Cristian Navarro Death – Dead :Cristian Navarro Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Cristian Navarro has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 6, 2020.

“AlexVnews on Twitter: “High School Football player Cristian Navarro from Patriot High School in #Riverside County died after becoming ill while conditioning at practice on September 28th. He passed on October 1st. Counseling and additional support is being offered to students. (Pic from Sep 28th) ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.