High School Football player Cristian Navarro Death – Dead :Cristian Navarro Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Cristian Navarro has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 6, 2020.
“AlexVnews on Twitter: “High School Football player Cristian Navarro from Patriot High School in #Riverside County died after becoming ill while conditioning at practice on September 28th. He passed on October 1st. Counseling and additional support is being offered to students. (Pic from Sep 28th) ”
High School Football player Cristian Navarro from Patriot High School in #Riverside County died after becoming ill while conditioning at practice on September 28th. He passed on October 1st. Counseling and additional support is being offered to students. (Pic from Sep 28th) pic.twitter.com/hi38i0q6m2
— AlexVnews (@alexvnews) October 7, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.