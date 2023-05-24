high school graduation shooting today : Murder suspect no longer facing charges in shooting at high school graduation party

Murder suspect cleared of charges in shooting at high school graduation celebration today 2023.

Andre Coleman is no longer facing second-degree murder charges in the death of Taborri Carter, who was killed at a high school graduation party in Chesterfield in June 2022. Coleman was charged with second-degree murder, attempted malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, but the charges were dropped on April 24 due to evidentiary issues. Chesterfield police are still investigating the case, as more than 50 shots were fired at the scene, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney can still prosecute Coleman in the future.

Read Full story : Charges against murder suspect dropped in shooting at high school graduation party /

News Source : Nicole Dantzler

High school graduation party shooting Charges dropped in murder suspect case Criminal charges and high school shooting Graduation party shooting investigation Legal case for high school shooting suspect