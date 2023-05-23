“High school lockdown” today : Alarm System Glitch Causes May 18 Lockdown at High School – SanBenito.com

San Benito: High School Lockdown on May 18 Caused by Malfunctioning Alarm System today 2023.

A false active shooter alert caused a lockdown at Hollister High School on May 18. The alarm system glitch was caused by a programming error in the bell schedule system. No injuries or harm were reported, but the school is offering counseling services for students. The school is also reviewing its lockdown procedures.

News Source : SanBenito.com | Hollister, San Juan Bautista, CA

