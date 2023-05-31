High school student Jakob McCloe killed in train accident in Fenton, NY

Jakob McCloe : Student killed by train in New York identified as Jakob McCloe

A high school student in Fenton, New York, was fatally struck by a train on Tuesday morning, as reported by WBNG and the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, 17-year-old Jakob McCloe, was walking on the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks wearing noise-canceling headphones, which prevented him from hearing the train approaching. Despite the train’s engineer signaling multiple times, McCloe was unable to hear and was subsequently hit and killed. The incident has been ruled an accident. The Chenango Valley School District is offering counseling and support services to students and staff, while the community has been asked to respect the privacy of the victim’s family during this difficult time.

News Source : https://www.nbc15.com

