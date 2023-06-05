high school theater shows: ‘Addams Family’ and ‘Clue’ Top the List of Most Popular High School Productions in 2023: NPR

High School Theatre Programs: The Most Popular Plays and Musicals of 2022-2023

The Educational Theatre Association recently released its annual Play Survey, which includes the top-10 lists of plays and musicals performed in high schools across the United States during the 2022-2023 school year. Over 2,300 public and private high school teachers participated in the survey.

Top Full-Length Musicals

The Addams Family Mamma Mia! The SpongeBob Musical Little Shop of Horrors Tied for fifth: Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid The Prom Guys and Dolls Into the Woods Chicago Mean Girls: High School Version

Top Full-Length Plays

Clue Puffs The Crucible A Midsummer Night’s Dream Our Town Almost, Maine The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time The Diary of Anne Frank Harvey The Laramie Project

Top Short Musicals

Disney’s Frozen JR Junie B. Jones The Musical JR Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR Disney’s Descendants: The Musical JR Madagascar A Musical Adventure JR

Top Short Plays

Tied for first: 10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse and Check Please The Audition Tracks Bad Auditions…On Camera Exit Interview

The survey offers a “snapshot” of what’s popular with high school theater departments and “the educational climate.” According to the survey, 85% of respondents reported being “at least somewhat concerned about censorship,” and 67% said that “censorship concerns” are influencing their selections for next year.

Changing tastes and values are also reflected in the survey. The Addams Family topped the list of full-length musicals, and Jennifer Katona, executive director of EdTA, believes its popularity “has a lot to do with our students’ love of the Netflix show Wednesday.” Mean Girls: High School Version made its debut on the list this year in the full-length musical category, and it helps that the musical based on Tina Fey’s popular movie had a successful Broadway run not too long ago, and that the cast is largely female.

The annual Play Survey began in 1938, and NPR’s Education Desk did an eye-opening analysis of how high school plays have tracked over the survey’s 85-year history. Our Town, for example, was consistently among the top 10 plays “by decade,” from the 1940s-2010s. In the last two surveys, Thornton Wilder’s eternal classic held the number 10 spot but didn’t make the list this year. Katona says high school drama departments are “diversifying their repertoires.”

Despite the challenges of censorship concerns, the Play Survey found that, on average, attendance is up, and theater programs are ramping up production. “The average audience size across all performances in a school season increased 13 percent over last year to 1,967,” EdTA writes in a statement.

High school theater programs are also “rebounding from the pandemic,” according to Danny Issa, a theater teacher at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia. Issa says, “Coming out of the pandemic, I think everyone was really excited to just be able to see theater again.” Washington-Liberty High School’s musical — The Prom — sold more than $10,000 in tickets, up more than $4,000 from last year’s musical, according to Issa.

Despite the challenges and concerns, high school theater programs remain a safe space for students to explore their creativity and express themselves. As Issa notes, “Theater has always been a safe space for a lot of our students.”

Theater productions High school musicals Popular stage adaptations Teenage actors Broadway-inspired performances

News Source : Elizabeth Blair

Source Link :‘Addams Family,’ ‘Clue,’ are among the most performed high school shows in 2023 : NPR/