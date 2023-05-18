High school violence today : Classmate Threatened with Violence at Watertown-Mayer High School, Resulting in Teen’s Arrest

1. #WatertownMayerHighSchool

2. #TeenArrested

3. #ViolencePrevention

4. #SchoolSafety

5. #ClassmateThreat

A 16-year-old male student was arrested for making a threat of violence at Watertown-Mayer High School in Carver County, Minnesota. The incident occurred on May 15th, when the student threatened to stab another 16-year-old male classmate. The school staff immediately isolated the student, recovered a knife, and notified law enforcement, who arrested the suspect for Threats of Violence. The suspect admitted to making the threat during the investigation and was taken into custody at the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center.

Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud stated in a news release that all threats of this nature are taken seriously, and his department will pursue prosecution of anyone found to have criminal involvement. The incident remains under investigation. The arrest of the student highlights the importance of school safety and the need for schools to have a plan in place to handle these types of situations. It also underscores the need for parents to talk to their children about the serious consequences of making threats of violence, whether it be in person or online. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of reporting any suspicious activity or behavior to school officials or law enforcement.

Read Full story : Teen Arrested at Watertown-Mayer High School After Threat of Violence Against a Classmate /

News Source : KRWC 1360 AM | Radio for Wright County

1. Teen Arrested

2. Watertown-Mayer High School

3. Threat of Violence

4. Classmate

5. School Safety