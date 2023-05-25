“High school Yuverta Utrecht” today : Closure of Yuverta High School in Utrecht’s Zuilen District Due to Shooting Threat

Closure of High School Yuverta in Utrecht’s Zuilen District Following Shooting Threat today 2023.

Yuverta secondary school in Utrecht has decided to close its VMBO location in the Zuilen district due to a shooting threat. The school, situated on Theo Thijssenplein, notified students and parents through a letter that has been circulating on social media. The reason behind the threat is unclear.

News Source : Mildred

