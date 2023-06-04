“High Velocity Wall Mount Fan” : Black Tornado Pro Series Wall Mount Fan – 30 Inch High Velocity Oscillating Fan for Industrial and Commercial Use with 3 Speeds, 8850 CFM and 6.6 FT Cord – UL Safety Listed

Black Tornado Pro Series 30-Inch High Velocity Wall Mount Fan with Oscillation for Commercial and Industrial Use – 3 Speeds, 8850 CFM, 6.6 FT Cord, UL Safety Listed



Price: $159.99

(as of Jun 04,2023 02:28:24 UTC – Details)





The Tornado Pro Series High Velocity Wall Mount Fan 30 Inch is a top-of-the-line fan designed for commercial and industrial use. Made from durable aluminum and powder-coated steel construction, this fan can withstand tough environments and is rust-resistant. The premium ball bearing motor ensures a long-lasting and efficient performance, while the extra-long 6.6 FT SJT power cord provides flexibility in placement. With 1.8 AMPS, 1100 RPM, and 220 Watts, this fan delivers an impressive 8850 CFM air delivery.

Safety is a top priority with the Tornado Pro Series High Velocity Wall Mount Fan. It meets OSHA and UL507 standards and is UL Safety listed. This fan is also backed by a 1 Year Limited Warranty, giving you peace of mind with your purchase. The fan offers 3 speed settings, allowing you to adjust the air delivery to your preference. With its heavy-duty thermally protected direct drive open air over ball bearing motor, this fan can handle even the toughest environments. The fan also features 70 degrees left and right oscillation, allowing for even air distribution throughout the room.

Installation of the Tornado Pro Series High Velocity Wall Mount Fan is easy and straightforward. With its simple assembly, you can have your fan up and running in no time. The fan requires 3 expansion bolts (M8x80) to hang it on concrete or metal racks, and it is not recommended for use on wood walls. With a 25-degree vertical tilting angle and the option for fixed head positioning, you can customize the fan’s direction and angle to best suit your needs.

Tornado’s new technology has reduced the noise level of this fan, making it one of the quietest metal fans on the market. Customer satisfaction is a top priority for Tornado, and they guarantee to take care of any issues with their products. If you have any concerns or questions, their customer service team is available to assist you.

In conclusion, the Tornado Pro Series High Velocity Wall Mount Fan 30 Inch is an excellent choice for those in need of a durable and efficient fan for commercial or industrial use. With its high CFM air delivery, versatile speed settings, and easy installation, this fan is a top-performing product. Its safety features, including meeting OSHA and UL507 standards, and being UL Safety listed, provide added peace of mind. With its reduced noise level and customer satisfaction guarantee, the Tornado Pro Series High Velocity Wall Mount Fan is a smart investment for any business or industrial setting.



