“High Velocity Wall Mount Fan” : Quick Mount 18-Inch High Velocity Wall Fan – Ideal for Outdoor Patios, Kitchens, Bedrooms and Waterproof Use at Home

As summer heats up, many of us are looking for ways to stay cool and comfortable. One of the most effective ways to beat the heat is with an electric wall fan, and the metal oscillating electric wall fan is the ideal choice for those looking for a high-quality, energy-efficient fan that can cool large areas with ease.

The metal oscillating electric wall fan is designed with energy efficiency in mind, boasting an A++ rating. This means that it uses less energy than other fans, helping to keep your energy bills low while still keeping you cool. In addition, the fan comes with a 1.75m extension cable, so you don’t need to worry about the distance between the fan and the power source.

The fan comes in three sizes, with dimensions of 40x45x30cm, 45x50x30cm, and 50x55x30cm, so you can choose the size that best suits your needs. The fan also comes with a range of features that make it easy to use, including a remote control, 0.5-7.5 hour timing mode, three wind speed options, and three modes to choose from.

One of the standout features of the metal oscillating electric wall fan is its ability to cool large areas. The fan can be rotated 90 degrees, which means it can bring a cool breeze into a larger area, making it ideal for use in living rooms, dining rooms, and other large spaces.

The fan also features a timing mode, which allows you to select a time period between 0.5 and 7.5 hours for the fan to run. This is perfect for those who want to cool a room before going to bed, or for those who want to ensure the fan turns off after a set amount of time.

The fan also has three different wind speed options, which makes it easy to find the perfect level of comfort. Whether you prefer a gentle breeze or a stronger gust, the metal oscillating electric wall fan has you covered.

One of the key features of the fan is its high-resistance motor, which provides high speed and high wind power without creating excessive noise. This means you can enjoy a cool breeze without the distraction of a noisy fan.

In addition, the fan features a self-locking mesh cover, which is designed for convenience and safety. The cover is easy to use and provides added security, making it ideal for use in homes with children or pets.

The fan also comes with an extended power cable, which is 1.75m long. This means you can install the fan in a variety of locations without worrying about the distance between the fan and the power source.

The metal oscillating electric wall fan also features a high-density double-ring mesh cover, which reduces the space between the fan blades and the cover. This makes the fan safer to use and helps to prevent children or pets from getting their fingers caught in the blades.

Installation of the fan is easy and convenient. With a little DIY know-how, you can assemble and install the fan quickly and easily. The fan also comes with high-quality fan blades, which are made from harder metal and have better toughness, making them more resistant to aging.

Finally, the metal oscillating electric wall fan has an extra-long life, with up to 10 years of normal use. This means you can enjoy the benefits of the fan for many summers to come.

In summary, the metal oscillating electric wall fan is the ideal choice for those looking for a high-quality, energy-efficient fan that can cool large areas with ease. With its range of features, easy installation, and high-quality construction, this fan is sure to keep you cool and comfortable all summer long.



