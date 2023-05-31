“High visibility safety vest” : High-Visibility Reflective Safety Vest for Men and Women with Pockets, Zipper Front, and ANSI Standards Compliance

Highly Visible Tydon Guardian Reflective Safety Vest for both Women and Men – Equipped with Pockets and Zipper Front, Compliant with ANSI Standards for Enhanced Security



Price: $9.99

(as of May 31,2023 18:46:58 UTC – Details)





Tydon Guardian: Your Trusted PPE Supplier

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has become an essential part of our daily lives, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. PPE includes equipment that protects us from hazards and is worn to minimize exposure to a variety of risks. Tydon Guardian, a Chinese-based PPE supplier, is dedicated to providing high-quality safety products to its customers.

Founded in China, Tydon Guardian is an integrated professional PPE supplier that is committed to production, research and development, and sales of safety products. The company provides original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services. Tydon Guardian’s main products are safety vests, reflective T-shirts, and other PPE products.

All Tydon Guardian products comply with the American National Standards Institute (ANSI)/International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) 107 Type 2 R standard, European Union (EU) International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 20471 standard, and Canadian Standards Association (CSA) z96-15 standard. These certifications ensure that the products meet the highest safety standards and provide excellent protection to the users.

Reflective Safety Vest

The reflective safety vest is one of Tydon Guardian’s main products. Made of polyester fiber, the vest has a breathable lining structure that maximizes natural ventilation, making it lightweight and machine washable in cold water. The vest is equipped with four 2-inch wide high reflection bands and a bright neon vest body color that shines in sunlight and low light environments. The reflective bands provide enhanced visibility in all weather and light conditions. The vest fully complies with ANSI and ISEA safety standards.

The reflective safety vest is suitable for various industries and activities. Municipal workers, construction and renovation workers, contractors, field engineers, supervisors, surveyors, forestry and protection workers, airport ground staff, fulfillment centers, warehouse workers, public safety commissioners, intersection guards, traffic and parking attendants, security officers, and truck drivers can all benefit from wearing reflective safety vests. Additionally, the vest is ideal for leisure activities such as biking, backcountry hiking, park walking, jogging, motorcycling, and motorcycling.

Mesh Reflective Safety Vest

The mesh reflective safety vest is another product that Tydon Guardian offers. Made of 100% polyester tricot fabric, the vest is lightweight and breathable. The vest has a zipper closure for easy access and a loose sleeveless design that provides maximum flexibility for all activities or work. The vest has a bright blue mesh reflective design and comes with 2-inch silver reflective strips on both the front and back, providing enhanced visibility in all weather and light conditions.

The mesh reflective safety vest has five front pockets for ample storage, allowing users to carry all their needs, such as their phone, keys, staff ID, etc. The vest is suitable for various industries and activities, including construction, surveying, and outdoor activities. The vest is comfortable and flexible, making it ideal for long hours of use.

Conclusion

Tydon Guardian is a trusted PPE supplier that provides high-quality safety products to its customers. The company’s main products are safety vests, reflective T-shirts, and other PPE products. All products comply with ANSI/ISEA 107 Type 2 R standard, EU ISO 20471 standard, and CSA z96-15 standard, ensuring that they meet the highest safety standards. The company provides OEM and ODM services, making it easy for customers to customize their products. Tydon Guardian’s reflective safety vest and mesh reflective safety vest are suitable for various industries and activities, including construction, surveying, and outdoor activities. The vests are lightweight, breathable, and comfortable, making them ideal for long hours of use. Trust Tydon Guardian for all your safety needs.



