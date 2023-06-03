highest-paid CEO Chattanooga: What is the identity of the CEO with the highest salary in Chattanooga?

CBL Properties CEO Stephen Lebovitz Becomes Highest-Paid CEO in Chattanooga

After leading one of the nation’s biggest shopping center development companies out of bankruptcy, CBL Properties CEO Stephen Lebovitz received a boost in pay last year, making him the highest-paid CEO in Chattanooga in 2022. Lebovitz succeeded his father Charles as head of the company in 2010 and was paid a total compensation of $11.2 million in 2022, making his compensation package one of the richest ever paid to a Chattanooga executive.

Success of CBL’s Turnaround

The company’s compensation committee of the board noted the success of CBL’s turnaround, with 98% of shareholders voting in favor of the compensation provided to company executives. “In November 2021, we successfully emerged from Chapter 11 proceedings as a restructured company,” CBL reported in its annual proxy report to shareholders detailing the compensation. “CBL experienced a strong and successful 2022, and we continue to make substantial progress in executing our short-term and long-term strategies.”

At-Risk Pay Reflects Performance

CBL boosted Lebovitz’s base salary last year by 7% to $719,442, but the overwhelming amount of his compensation was at-risk pay and reflected his performance in helping the company achieve its financial goals.

TVAs President and CEO Remains Highest Paid Federal Employee in America

Tennessee Valley Authority President and CEO Jeff Lyash received less in total compensation in 2022, but he remained the highest-paid federal employee in America. Under the performance-based pay system for TVA executives, Lyash was rewarded for boosting energy sales, cutting TVA’s debt, and boosting net income.

Outstanding Fiscal Year for TVA

“We had an outstanding fiscal year, lowering our debt to a 35-year low and boosting TVA’s overall performance while reducing operating and maintenance expenses,” TVA Chairman Bill Kilbride said by phone after last week’s TVA board meeting in Mississippi. “We need the very best talent, and we’re fortunate to have the executive team that we do.”

CEO Compensation in Chattanooga

Among the top nine CEOs in the Chattanooga area reporting compensation under Securities and Exchange Commission rules, Lyash was among five local CEOs who took home less overall compensation last year than in the previous year. The other four all received more compensation in 2022 than they did the previous year.

Conclusion

CBL Properties CEO Stephen Lebovitz and TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash are two of the highest-paid executives in Chattanooga. Both were rewarded for their outstanding performance in helping their respective companies achieve their financial goals. While some may question the amount of compensation these executives receive, their success is a testament to their leadership skills and business acumen.

