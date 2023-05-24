“highest-paying degrees”: According to a study, the highest-paying degrees are not the most popular college majors.

Choosing a Major in College: The Importance of Salary

Choosing a major in college can be a daunting task, with students often trying to balance their interests with potential career opportunities. While passion for a subject is important, a recent study by the HEA Group has shown that there are sizable differences in pay depending on the field of study.

The study analyzed Department of Education data and looked at average salary numbers four years after students graduated with an undergraduate degree. It found that some of the most popular college bachelor’s degrees don’t always lead to high-paying jobs. In fact, only three of the top ten most popular majors had average salaries over $50,000: business administration, registered nursing, and accounting. The lowest-paying major of the group was teacher education and professional development.

For those who want to pursue one of the more lucrative bachelor’s degrees, it helps to be interested in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Four of the top-earning degrees – operations research, naval architecture and marine engineering, computer science, and marine transportation – had average salaries over $100,000, followed by computer engineering.

The highest-paying major, operations research, had an average salary of $112,097. Rounding out the top ten were veterinary medicine, petroleum engineering, systems engineering, pharmacy, pharmaceutical sciences and administration, and electrical, electronics and communications engineering.

However, it is important to note that pursuing a high-paying major is not always the best option for everyone. A Washington Post report found that nearly two in five U.S. college grads regretted their choice of majors, with that number nearly half for those in the humanities or arts. It is important for students to consider their interests and passions, as well as their potential salary, when choosing a major.

Students may also want to consider certificate programs, which usually take just 6-18 months to complete and offer “very competitive salaries, even outpacing their associate’s and bachelor’s degree counterparts,” the study found. Graduates of the top-earning certificate program, information science/studies, had an average income of over $65,000 four years after graduating.

The HEA report “is a great starting point for students or families that are considering a post-secondary decision,” says Michael Itzkowitz, founder of the HEA Group and former Education Department official under Obama. “If they know the major and the institutions that they are looking at applying for, this supplies info about how much they can make within a few years after they graduate.”

In conclusion, while salary should not be the only factor in choosing a major, it is an important one to consider. Students should weigh their interests and passions with potential career opportunities and earning potential, and consider all their options, including certificate programs and different fields of study within their chosen major. With the right research and preparation, students can make an informed decision that will lead to a fulfilling and rewarding career.

High-paying college majors Top paying degrees Lucrative college majors Best college majors for earning potential Degree programs with the highest salaries

News Source : jstannerwpix

Source Link :The most popular college majors aren’t the highest-paying – these degrees are, study finds/