highest-paying degrees: Study Shows that the Highest-Paying College Majors are Not the Most Popular.

Choosing a Major: The Impact on Salary

When it comes to selecting a major in college, many students are uncertain about the potential earning power of their chosen field. A recent study by The HEA Group, founded by former Education Department official Michael Itzkowitz, analyzed Department of Education data to determine the average salaries of graduates four years after earning their bachelor’s degree. The results showed significant differences in pay based on the selected field of study.

The Lowest-Paying Majors

The study found that some of the most popular majors did not necessarily lead to high-paying jobs. In fact, nearly two in five U.S. college graduates regretted their choice of majors, according to a Washington Post report, with almost half of those in the humanities or arts expressing dissatisfaction. Only three of the top ten most popular majors had average salaries over $50,000: business administration, registered nursing, and accounting. The lowest-paying major of the group was teacher education and professional development.

The Highest-Paying Majors

For those seeking a lucrative career, it is helpful to have an interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. Four of the top-earning bachelor’s degrees were in these areas: operation research, naval architecture and marine engineering, computer science, and marine transportation, with average salaries over $100,000. The highest-paying major, operations research, had an average salary of $112,097. Other top-earning majors included veterinary medicine, petroleum engineering, systems engineering, pharmacy, pharmaceutical sciences and administration, and electrical, electronics, and communications engineering.

Consider a Certificate Program

Students may also want to consider a certificate program, which typically takes only 6-18 months to complete and can offer very competitive salaries that may even outpace their associate’s or bachelor’s degree counterparts, according to the study. Graduates of the top-earning certificate program, information science/studies, had an average income of over $65,000 four years after graduation.

Using the HEA Report as a Resource

The HEA report can serve as a starting point for students and families considering post-secondary education. “If they know the major and the institutions that they are looking at applying for, this supplies info about how much they can make within a few years after they graduate,” Itzkowitz told CBS.

Ultimately, the decision of which major to pursue should be based on a range of factors, including personal interests, aptitude, and career goals. While salary potential is certainly an important consideration, it should not be the sole determining factor in choosing a major.

News Source : Jeremy Tanner

Source Link :The most popular college majors aren’t the highest-paying – these degrees are, study finds | WDHN/