Highland Ice Death -Dead : The great Oklahoma-bred sprinter and Oklahoma Horse Racing Hall of Famer Highland Ice has Died .

The great Oklahoma-bred sprinter and Oklahoma Horse Racing Hall of Famer Highland Ice, who won 15 of 16 starts @RemingtonPark, has passed away at age 27. After racing, he lived the good life with the Oklahoma Thoroughbred Retirement Program. Read more – https://t.co/e64Vc7WHXL pic.twitter.com/rhNFg5nsff — American Racehorse (@AmerRacehorse) November 22, 2020

