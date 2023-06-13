Highland Park High School Alumnus and State Farm Employee Cris Bimbi Passes Away

Cris Bimbi Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cris Bimbi, an alumnus of Highland Park High School and a State Farm employee. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Cris was a beloved member of the Highland Park community and will be deeply missed. We extend our condolences and support to all who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.

