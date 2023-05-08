highland radio deaths : Honoring the Memory of Highland Radio Personalities We’ve Lost: A Tragic Loss

Honoring the Memory of the Highland Radio Personalities We’ve Lost: A Tragic Loss

Gerry Anderson

One of the first Highland Radio presenters to pass away was Gerry Anderson in 2014. Anderson was known for his unique sense of humor, which made him a favorite among listeners. He hosted the station’s breakfast show for over 10 years and was a regular fixture on the airwaves. His sudden death shocked the entire country and left a lasting impact on the station. Anderson was loved not just for his humor, but also for his kindness and generosity. He was a true gentleman who will always be remembered by those who knew him.

John Breslin

In 2019, the station lost another beloved presenter, John Breslin. Breslin was a legend in local radio, having worked for Highland Radio for over 20 years. He was known for his passion for music and his encyclopedic knowledge of it. Breslin hosted the station’s popular Sunday morning show, where he played a mix of classic and contemporary songs. He was also a mentor to many young people who wanted to get into radio. Breslin’s passing was a huge loss to the station and the wider community, who had grown to love and admire him over the years.

Pio McCann

In 2020, Highland Radio suffered another tragic loss when veteran presenter Pio McCann passed away. McCann was a familiar voice on the airwaves, having worked for the station since its inception. He was known for his expertise on rural affairs and was a champion of farmers and rural communities. McCann was also a talented musician and played the fiddle and accordion. He often played live on his show, entertaining listeners with his music and humor. McCann’s passing was a huge loss to the station and the farming community, who had come to rely on his insights and advice.

These losses have been deeply felt by Highland Radio and its listeners. The station has paid tribute to these personalities through special broadcasts, dedications, and heartfelt messages. Their legacies live on through the memories they’ve left behind, the impact they’ve made on their communities, and the inspiration they’ve provided to their colleagues and listeners.

In conclusion, the Highland Radio personalities we’ve lost have left an indelible mark on the station and the wider community. Their contributions to local radio and their commitment to serving their listeners will always be remembered and celebrated. They may be gone, but their spirit lives on through the station they helped build and the people they touched. We are grateful for the time we had with them and will always hold them in our hearts.