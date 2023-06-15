Highview Neighborhood Shooting Results in Fatality. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a shooting occurred in the Highview neighborhood on Wednesday night resulting in the death of a man. Major Brian Edelen reported that officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of Avalon Springs Drive after receiving a report of a man down at approximately 10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and despite receiving first-aid, he was later pronounced dead. The LMPD’s Homicide Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal. This article is subject to copyright and all rights are reserved by WAVE, dated 2023.

