Highway 291 crash Today : Fatal accident on Highway 291 in Liberty claims one life on Wednesday evening

Deadly Crash on Highway 291 in Liberty

On Wednesday evening, a fatal car accident occurred on Highway 291 in Liberty, Missouri. The crash involved three vehicles and resulted in the death of the driver of one of the vehicles.

Details of the Accident

The accident happened near the intersection of Highway 291 and Middlebrook Drive. According to the Liberty police department, a Ford F-150 was heading south on the highway when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crossed into the northbound lanes. The pickup truck then collided with two other vehicles before rolling onto its side.

Fatalities and Injuries

The driver of the Ford F-150, identified as 20-year-old Damian Gunn of Kansas City, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The passengers of the two other vehicles involved in the accident and a passenger in the pickup truck were not injured.

Investigation Ongoing

The Liberty police department is still investigating the cause of the accident. Initial findings indicate that the driver of the Ford F-150 lost control of the vehicle, causing the collision with the other vehicles. However, the investigation is ongoing, and further details about the accident may emerge as the investigation continues.

Conclusion

Car accidents can cause devastating consequences, as this tragic accident on Highway 291 in Liberty has shown. It is crucial for drivers to exercise caution while driving and follow traffic rules to avoid such accidents. The Liberty police department’s investigation will help determine the cause of the accident and, hopefully, prevent future accidents from occurring.

News Source : https://www.kctv5.com

Source Link :1 killed in Wednesday evening crash on Highway 291 in Liberty/