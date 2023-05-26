Highway 58 shooting today : One Person Dead and Another Injured in Shooting on Highway 58, Says Chattanooga Police

One person killed and another injured in a shooting on Highway 58, says Chattanooga police. today 2023.

One man has been killed and another injured in a shooting on Highway 58 in Chattanooga. Police responded to reports of a shooting at a building that includes the Studio 58 Sports Bar. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, which police said followed a fight.

Read Full story : Chattanooga police: Shooting on Highway 58 leaves one dead, one injured /

News Source : TimesFreePress

Chattanooga shooting incident Highway 58 shooting Fatal shooting in Chattanooga Police investigation on Highway 58 shooting Chattanooga police update on Highway 58 shooting incident