Highway 58 shooting today : One Person Dead and Another Injured in Shooting on Highway 58, Says Chattanooga Police

Posted on May 26, 2023

One person killed and another injured in a shooting on Highway 58, says Chattanooga police. today 2023.
One man has been killed and another injured in a shooting on Highway 58 in Chattanooga. Police responded to reports of a shooting at a building that includes the Studio 58 Sports Bar. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, which police said followed a fight.

News Source : TimesFreePress

