Highway And Hailstones : Highway Hazards: How to Stay Safe During Hailstorms

Highway Hazards: How to Stay Safe During Hailstorms

Driving on the highway can be a daunting experience, especially when you are faced with unexpected weather conditions. One of the most dangerous weather conditions that drivers can encounter on the highway is a hailstorm. Hailstorms can cause significant damage to your car, and they can also be hazardous for drivers. In this article, we will discuss highway hazards and how to stay safe during hailstorms.

What Is a Hailstorm?

A hailstorm is a weather phenomenon that involves the formation of ice pellets that fall from the sky. Hailstones can range in size from small pebbles to large golf balls. Hailstorms can be dangerous due to the speed at which the hailstones fall and their size. When hailstones fall at high speeds, they can cause significant damage to your car and pose a risk to your safety.

How to Stay Safe During Hailstorms

If you find yourself driving on the highway during a hailstorm, there are several steps you can take to stay safe. Here are some tips to help you stay safe during a hailstorm:

Slow Down

The first thing you should do when you encounter a hailstorm is to slow down. Hailstones fall at high speeds, and driving too fast can increase your risk of getting hit by a hailstone. As soon as you notice a hailstorm, reduce your speed and keep a safe distance from the car in front of you.

Find Shelter

If possible, find shelter during a hailstorm. Look for an overpass or a covered area where you can park your car until the hailstorm passes. If you cannot find shelter, pull over to the side of the road and turn on your hazard lights.

Protect Your Car

Protect your car from hail damage by covering it with a blanket or a car cover. If you do not have a cover, use your car mats or any other available materials to cover your car’s windshield and windows. This will help protect your car from the impact of the hailstones.

Avoid Trees and Overhead Wires

During a hailstorm, avoid parking your car under trees or near overhead wires. Hailstones can break tree branches and knock down wires, which can cause significant damage to your car.

Stay in Your Car

If you cannot find shelter during a hailstorm, stay in your car. Do not get out of your car to try and protect your car or take pictures of the hailstorm. Hailstones can cause serious injury, and getting out of your car during a hailstorm can put you at risk.

Turn on Your Headlights

During a hailstorm, visibility can be poor due to the heavy rain and hail. Turn on your headlights to help other drivers see you on the road.

Be Prepared for Flooding

Hailstorms can often be accompanied by heavy rain, which can cause flooding on the highway. Be prepared for flooding by avoiding low-lying areas and driving at a safe speed.

Conclusion

Hailstorms can be dangerous for drivers, especially on the highway. By following these tips, you can help protect yourself and your car during a hailstorm. Remember to slow down, find shelter, protect your car, avoid trees and overhead wires, stay in your car, turn on your headlights, and be prepared for flooding. By taking these precautions, you can stay safe during a hailstorm and avoid highway hazards.

