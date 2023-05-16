“Hiking rates for economic stability”: Avoiding Hiking Rates as a Solution to SA’s Currency Challenges

The Outrageous Debate Over Increasing Interest Rates in South Africa

The Collapse of the Rand

Last week, the rand hit a record low, which has caused much concern among South Africans. The currency’s instability has resulted in businesses struggling to make a profit, while consumers are left to deal with rising prices. The situation has led to a debate over whether the South African Reserve Bank should increase interest rates at its next monetary policy committee meeting on May 25.

Unnecessary Measures

Many argue that increasing interest rates would be an unnecessary measure that would only add to the already dire economic situation in South Africa. It would be like a boxer kicking an opponent who is already on the floor. South Africans are already struggling, and an interest rate hike would only make matters worse.

The Rand’s Movements

The movements of the rand seldom have anything to do with the domestic economy. Instead, it is often influenced by external factors, such as the dollar-euro exchange rate. Therefore, before making any decisions about increasing interest rates, it is essential to analyze the factors that are causing the instability of the currency.

The US Inflation Rate

Recently, the US inflation rate declined to 4.9% in April, which is good news for the US economy. However, this has not had a significant impact on the rand. Therefore, it is unlikely that an increase in interest rates by the South African Reserve Bank would have any effect on the currency.

The US Federal Reserve’s Decision

Economists predict that the US Federal Reserve will pause interest rate increases at its next meeting on June 14. This decision will have a far greater impact on the rand than any decision made by the South African Reserve Bank. Therefore, it is essential to wait for the US Federal Reserve’s decision before making any decisions regarding interest rates in South Africa.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, increasing interest rates in South Africa would be an unnecessary and harmful measure. It would only add to the already difficult economic situation in the country. Instead, it is crucial to wait for the US Federal Reserve’s decision before making any decisions regarding interest rates in South Africa. The focus should be on finding ways to stabilize the economy and support businesses and consumers during these challenging times.

News Source : Duma Gqubule

Source Link :Hiking rates not the answer to SA’s currency woes/