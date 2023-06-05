” Hiking trails at Hanging Rock State Park”: The Definitive Handbook to Hanging Rock State Park

North Carolina is a state of endless natural beauty, with plenty of state parks and outdoor attractions for visitors to explore. One such destination that should be on your must-do list is Hanging Rock State Park. Located just 30 miles north of Winston-Salem, this park is a premier destination for adventure travelers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Covering a little over 9,000 acres of rolling landscape, Hanging Rock State Park offers visitors a chance to explore rocky outcroppings, rugged cliffs, tranquil forests, a stunning lake, and five towering waterfalls. The park was created in the early 1930s when local business developers donated nearly 3,100 acres of land to the state after plans to build a mountain resort fell through. Today, the park is a fantastic outdoor refuge for locals and visitors alike.

There are plenty of activities to keep visitors busy while exploring the park. Hiking, mountain biking, and camping are some of the most popular activities in Hanging Rock State Park, although there are plenty of other things to do too. Visitors can also go horseback riding, swimming, paddling, fishing, rock climbing or mountain biking.

Hanging Rock State Park offers 15 miles of mountain biking trails, with good options for beginner, intermediate, and experienced riders. The three-mile Original Loop trail offers an excellent route for those looking to take in the scenery, while the half-mile Rattler is an adrenaline-inducing downhill-only route designed to test the skills of expert mountain bikers.

Hiking enthusiasts will love the 48 miles of hiking trails that Hanging Rock State Park has to offer. One of the most popular hikes in the park is the Hanging Rock Trail, which is a 2.6-mile roundtrip trek that leads to the rocky cliff face from which the park derives its name. The Moore’s Wall Loop Trail is another popular option and is a 4.7-mile loop route that wanders to the top of Moore’s Knob, a 2,497-foot peak that is the highest in the Sauratown Mountains.

Camping is a popular way to spend time in Hanging Rock State Park, allowing visitors to explore at their own pace and enjoy everything the park has to offer. Jordan Lake Campground is the only place to camp within the park’s boundaries, offering 90 individual sites with options for tent camping, RVing, and group outings. The park also has ten cabins available for rent.

While there are no hotels or lodges located inside Hanging Rock, visitors can rent cabins at the Jordan Lake Campground. The park has 10 cabins available, each of which has space for up to six people. Those accommodations can be booked online for $107/night or $517/week.

Hanging Rock State Park is located just off North Carolina Highway 66 S. Visitors can take US-52 north to NC-66—aka Moores Spring Road—to get to the park. The closest airport for those flying into the region is located in Winston-Salem.

Hanging Rock State Park’s rugged and rocky terrain makes much of it inaccessible by wheelchair. However, the park does have several trails that are paved or covered in gravel, which are more accessible to visitors. The park also has 23 parking spaces that are designated as accessible, as well as a paved trail from the parking lot to the fishing pier. The visitor center is also accessible, as are three restrooms and a picnic shelter.

In conclusion, Hanging Rock State Park is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for adventure, natural beauty, and outdoor fun in North Carolina. With its stunning landscapes, miles of established trails, and unique landscapes that are separate and distinct from the nearby Blue Ridge Mountain Range, Hanging Rock State Park is a true gem in North Carolina’s crown.

