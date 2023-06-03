Hiking trails. : “Engaging in Leisure Activities in the Great Outdoors”

“Explore the Great Outdoors with Our Recreational Gear”



The book with the ISBN-10 1571677771 and ISBN-13 978-1571677778, published by Sagamore Publishing, UK ed. edition on July 7, 2015, is a valuable resource for anyone interested in the field of sports management. The book is written in English and weighs 2.3 pounds. It measures 10.08 x 1.34 x 7.28 inches.

The book provides a comprehensive overview of the sports management industry, including the different types of sports organizations and their structures, the role of government in sports management, and the various challenges faced by sports managers. It also covers topics such as marketing and promotion, finance, and human resource management, providing readers with a well-rounded understanding of the industry.

The book is written in a clear and concise style, making it accessible to readers of all levels of understanding. It is also well-organized, with each chapter building on the previous one, making it easy to follow the progression. Additionally, the book includes a number of case studies and real-world examples, giving readers a practical understanding of the concepts and theories presented.

Overall, the book is an excellent resource for anyone interested in the field of sports management. It provides a comprehensive overview of the industry and covers a wide range of topics relevant to sports managers. The clear and concise writing style, well-organized structure, and practical examples make it an accessible and valuable resource for students, professionals, and anyone interested in the business of sports.

