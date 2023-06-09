Hilarious Moments from Episode 3 of Season 1 of According to Jim

Posted on June 9, 2023

Hilarious Moments from According to Jim Season 1 Episode 3

  • Jim trying to teach his daughter, Ruby, how to ride a bike but ends up crashing into a parked car.
  • Jim and Cheryl discussing their sex life in front of their friends, causing awkwardness.
  • Jim attempting to fix the dishwasher but ends up flooding the kitchen.
  • Jim forgetting his wedding anniversary and trying to make it up to Cheryl by organizing a romantic dinner, but accidentally setting the table on fire.
  • Jim and Andy trying to impress a group of women by pretending to be firefighters, but end up getting stuck in a tree.
