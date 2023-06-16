“Hilarious Reactions to Terrence Howard Trending on Twitter Due to Black Elon Musk Netflix Poster”

A Netflix poster featuring a black version of Twitter CEO Elon Musk has caused the actor Terrence Howard to trend on Twitter due to their resemblance. The fake poster, shared by a Twitter user on June 15, shows an animated version of Musk with well-defined facial features posing like a protagonist. Musk trollers have shared their own versions of the poster and compared Musk’s look to an “evil Mexican villain.” Many Twitter users have also compared Musk’s fake look to Terrence Howard, refusing to spot the difference between the two. The Tesla founder has been associated with several celebrities due to the alteration of his images for entertainment. Terrence Howard has not yet responded to his trending on Twitter.

