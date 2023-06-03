“Hilbert Thomas whereabouts”: Exploring the Whereabouts of Hilbert Thomas Ahead of Oxygen’s Real Murders of Orange County

Real Estate Agent Sentenced to Death for Double Murders

Hilbert Thomas, a Garden Grove, California, real estate agent, was found guilty of multiple counts of murder and robbery in February 2014. He was later handed the death penalty for the gruesome murders committed to steal a car. Thomas reportedly entered the Golden Sun Homes sales office in the morning hours of February 9, 2009, forced Elizabeth and Matthew to their knees and shot them execution-style in their heads before stealing the former’s brand new white 2004 Lexus GS 300.

According to prosecutors, Thomas had just been recruited by a real estate agency in Lakewood and was dissatisfied because he didn’t have a good car to drive his clients around in. Prosecutors further claimed that at the time of the murder, Thomas took Palmer’s Lexus keys and drove it around for months with a dealer sticker in the window to avoid suspicion.

Hilbert Thomas lived about a block and a half from where the crime occurred but investigators from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department couldn’t crack the mystery until October 2009 when an officer noticed the Lexus at an Anaheim hotel and checked the car identification number. Moreover, around the same time, Hilbert had voluntarily handed his 9 mm handgun to police after his ex-wife filed a restraining order against him, following which he was expected to hand over any firearms he owned to the police.

Using forensics, the weapon was linked to the shootings and fingerprints, and then DNA found inside the car in question linked Hilbert Thomas to the crime. Furthermore, witnesses also came forward alleging that they had seen him driving around in the car that Elizabeth Palmer owned days after the double murder.

Hilbert Thomas was found guilty of two felony charges of murder, with special circumstances for multiple murders, and murder during the commission of a robbery by an Orange County Superior Court jury, along with additional charges of robbery, burglary, and car theft. He was subsequently sentenced to death for the heinous crime.

According to the California Department of Corrections, Hilbert Thomas is currently serving time on death row at the San Quentin State Prison.

Oxygen’s Real Murders of Orange County chronicles the shooting deaths of Elizabeth Palmer and Matthew Scott. The episode, titled Driven to Kill, recently aired on the channel this Friday, June 2, 2023. The episode shows how detectives were left with no hints towards a motive when two loyal employees at a family-owned mobile home business were gunned down at work. A hunt for a missing car reveals a killer driven by old-school Orange County, California, intentions.

It is shocking to see how far someone could go just for a car. Hilbert Thomas’ case serves as a reminder that a person’s greed for material possessions could have severe consequences. It is essential to remember to prioritize our values and never let the desire for material wealth cloud our judgment.

