Hill Harper: Exclusive Video, News, Photos and Bio

Hill Harper: A Renowned Actor and Author – Biography

Hill Harper is an accomplished American actor and author known for his prolific career both on screen and in literature. He was born on May 17, 1966 in Iowa City, Iowa, to Harry and Marilyn Harper. His full name is Frank Eugene “Hill” Harper, but he prefers to go by Hill in honor of his grandparents. Harper discovered his passion for acting at the young age of seven and has since pursued it with great determination.

Early Life, Family, and Education

In 1984, Harper graduated from Bella Vista High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in economics and sociology from Brown University in 1988. He continued his education at Harvard Law School, where he received his Master of Public Administration degree in 1992. During his time at Harvard, Harper was an active member of Boston’s Black Folks Theater Company, one of the country’s most acclaimed black theater groups. It was during this period that he also formed a close friendship with future President of the United States, Barack Obama.

Career

Harper made his acting debut in 1993 with the film Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings, and he subsequently appeared in many films like Get On The Bus (1996), The Nephew (1998), and He Got Game (1998). His most notable roles came in movies like Loving Jezabel (1999), In Too Deep (1999), Premium (2006), and This Is Not a Test (2008).

Besides movies, Harper also starred in several television shows, such as Renegade, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Client, ER, and The Twilight Zone. However, his main roles came in shows like Live Shot, City of Angels, The Handler, CSI: NY, Covert Affairs, Limitless, and The Good Doctor. Harper won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series in 2008 for his role as Dr. Sheldon Hawkes in CSI: NY.

Letters to an Incarcerated Brother

Following the publication of his novel Letters to a Young Brother, Harper received a large influx of letters from incarcerated individuals. He felt compelled to respond, and this drove him to write the book Letters to an Incarcerated Brother. In an exclusive interview with uInterview, he explained that the book is not just for incarcerated individuals but for anyone who feels trapped. He hopes the book can inspire anyone stuck in any situation.

The Good Doctor

Harper appeared on The Good Doctor with Christina Chang and Bria Henderson during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. In an exclusive interview with the founder of uInterview, Erik Meers, Harper discussed acting as a doctor, his character’s dialect, and his co-stars’ experience working alongside him.

Personal Life

Harper is not currently married, and it’s unclear if he is in a relationship. However, he has one adopted son named Pierce Hill Harper.

Conclusion

Hill Harper’s diverse career has been impressive, and his passion for acting and literature is evident in every work he produces. He remains a respected figure in the industry and a role model for many aspiring actors and writers.