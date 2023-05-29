“Hillsborough homicide investigation” today : Investigation underway by Hillsborough deputies following discovery of deceased man in car

Man Found Dead in Car: Hillsborough Deputies Launch Investigation today 2023.

A man was found dead in a car in Thonotosassa, Florida, with upper body trauma, according to Hillsborough County deputies. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, and investigators are collecting evidence to determine the cause of death. The public is not believed to be at risk, and anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office.

News Source : Andrea Chu

